Fijian Latui loses opening match on home soil

It was not a good start for the Fijian Latui side losing 29-22 against the China Lions in their opening match of the Global Rapid Rugby Season last night in Suva.

Both sides fought till the end with a score of 10-all at half time.

The Latui led 3-0 early in the game with a penalty kick in the ninth minute by fly-half Teti Tela.

Number eight Eremasi Radrodro extended Fiji’s lead scoring his first try of the season, with Tela adding the extra points with a conversion.

The China Lions made a quick come-back through a try by Fa’asui Fuatai and a conversion by Dan Hollinshead bringing the scores to 10-all.

The China Lions were the first to strike in the second half after being awarded a penalty try as Latui wing John Stewart was sin binned for a tackle on Fa’asui Fuatai.

Ray Tatafu crossed over soon after for the Lions and Hollinshead converted the try to give them a 22-10 lead.

Apisalome Vota then ran in a power try from Fiji’s 22m line and a conversion from Tela brought the scores to 22-all.

The China Lions made sure they had the final say when they closed the game with another try just seven minutes before the final hooter.

Latui captain Serupepeli Vularika says there was a lot to learn from the game as they move onto their second encounter in the GRR season.

“It is what it is one will win and one will lose and we learn a lot of lesson and so for our next game we will learn a lot from our previous game”

The Fijian Latui will take on South China Tigers in their second match at Albert Park on Saturday at 3.15pm.