Fijian Latui extended squad puts in final touches

The Fijian Latui extended squad is putting in the final touches to their preparations before the final 40 member squad is selected.

With players undergoing intensive training sessions today, Coach Senirusi Seruvakula says his selection will be based on performance during training.

The side is expecting an epic showdown and tougher competition in this year’s Global Rapid Rugby.

“I’m looking at the skill level and fitness and the maturity of the players who understands what’s happening on and off the field.”

Looking ahead to the future, Seruvakula adds he plans to have younger players in the squad.

“I’m looking for young players for the future so this is the pathway to the Drua and Flying Fijians July test.”

Big names in the extended squad include former Fiji 7s flyer Joeli Lutumailagi, Cyril Reece, Eremasi Radrodro and Nadroga skipper Sakiusa Nakalevu.

The Fijian Latui will face Team Asia in their first Global Rapid Rugby match on the 14th of March at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.