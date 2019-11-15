Fijian Latui expects a tough Shanghai side

The Fiji Airways Fijian Latui side is expecting a good contest from the Shanghai side in their first match of the 2020 Global Rapid Rugby.

Coach Senirusi Seruvakula says the Shanghai side is a team based in New Zealand with players involved in the domestic competitions.

“It’s going to be tough the first game it’s Shanghai and it’s a Chinese name but the players are all Bay of Plenty players in NZ and that is why they are allowed to come into the country because they are based in NZ so it’s like a Mitre 10 development team for the Bay of Plenty so it’s going to be tough.”

Seruvakula says the team is also preparing in the Nadi as a majority of their games will be played in the Western Division.

He adds the side has a number of new players that are working very closely with the senior players in the team as they prepare for their opening game next month.