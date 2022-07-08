Fijian flair a threat: Lonergan

Australia A has a special plan mapped out against the Vodafone Flying Fijians in tomorrow’s clash.

Captain Ryan Lonergan says they’re aware of the Fijian flair and this week has been all about countering it.

He adds they’re anticipating a tough encounter.

“If we can treasure possession, those guys love the offload game and turnovers, so if we can control the ball, I think we can go a long way to minimizing the attacks.”

The Flying Fijians take on Australia A tomorrow at 3.30pm.

In the first match at 12pm, Tonga faces Samoa and you can watch both matches live on FBC Sports.