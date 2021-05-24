Home

Rugby

Fijian Drua side departs for Australia

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
November 4, 2021 8:45 am
[Source: Australia in Fiji]

The Fijian Drua side departed the country for Australia as they begin their pre-season campaign ahead of the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific season.

They will be based in Lennox Head in New South Wales where the side will link up with the Australian and New Zealand based players.

Team Manager, Peceli Derederenalagi says the feeling is still a bit surreal as this is a historic moment for them.

“Most of the players are excited including the management as it’s a big challenge especially for the local boys during this COVID era and being away from home for 8 months that the biggest challenge but it’s testing time for the boys.”

The Drua squad will assemble at the Lake Ainsworth Sport and Recreation Centre, where the players will live and train until the season kicks off.

