Full Coverage
Fijian Drua presents itatau

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 20, 2021 6:10 am
[Source: Fijian Government]

The Fijian Drua Team presented their itatau to the President Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konrote at the State House yesterday.

The team sought blessings from the nation and were told to wear the traditional white and black national Fiji Rugby Union colors with honor.

The President congratulated the players for making the cut adding the journey will be of great benefit for them socially and financially.

The Head of State also acknowledged the Fiji Rugby Union for their perseverance in getting the Fijian Drua to compete in it’s maiden Super Rugby Pacific.

