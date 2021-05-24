Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Fijian Drua players happy to be back home

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
April 25, 2022 4:40 am

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua side is happy to be back home, after being away from family for six months.

Captain Meli Derenalagi says apart from the big clash they have in Suva this week against the Highlanders, it will be good for the players to spend some time with their loved ones.

However Derenalagi stresses, they will need to remain focused while at home and especially after the Highlanders lost last night to the Brumbies.

Article continues after advertisement

 

“That’s a massive one for us, our preparation towards the Highlanders game even though we are at home there will be more distractions and lots of carried away stuff. But I know the boys are here to come and play and not be carried away with stuff coming back home.”

The former 7s player says it’s a special home game for them as this was what many have been dreaming about for decades, for Fiji to have its own team in the Super Rugby competition.

Derenalagi says they will need to work extra hard during preparation and the players are all aware of this.

Drua coach Mick Byrne says it’s been a tough few months for the players and being back home should certainly boost the side.

But, Byrne is warning the side that a wounded Highlanders team will definitely be looking to bounce back.

 

“they would have targeted the Australian window and of which we are part of because they know they didn’t get it quite right against the New Zealand teams so they will be targeting the Australian teams as an opportunity so they slipped up today (last night) they will make sure they don’t do that next week (this Saturday) so we expect a physical encounter.”

The Drua side arrived last night at the Nadi International Airport where fans took the opportunity to take a few pictures before they left for Suva.

They take on the Highlanders this Saturday at 4.35pm at the ANZ Stadium.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.