Fijian Drua players happy to be back home

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua side is happy to be back home, after being away from family for six months.

Captain Meli Derenalagi says apart from the big clash they have in Suva this week against the Highlanders, it will be good for the players to spend some time with their loved ones.

However Derenalagi stresses, they will need to remain focused while at home and especially after the Highlanders lost last night to the Brumbies.

“That’s a massive one for us, our preparation towards the Highlanders game even though we are at home there will be more distractions and lots of carried away stuff. But I know the boys are here to come and play and not be carried away with stuff coming back home.”

The former 7s player says it’s a special home game for them as this was what many have been dreaming about for decades, for Fiji to have its own team in the Super Rugby competition.

Derenalagi says they will need to work extra hard during preparation and the players are all aware of this.

Drua coach Mick Byrne says it’s been a tough few months for the players and being back home should certainly boost the side.

But, Byrne is warning the side that a wounded Highlanders team will definitely be looking to bounce back.

“they would have targeted the Australian window and of which we are part of because they know they didn’t get it quite right against the New Zealand teams so they will be targeting the Australian teams as an opportunity so they slipped up today (last night) they will make sure they don’t do that next week (this Saturday) so we expect a physical encounter.”

The Drua side arrived last night at the Nadi International Airport where fans took the opportunity to take a few pictures before they left for Suva.

They take on the Highlanders this Saturday at 4.35pm at the ANZ Stadium.