Fijian Drua, NRC hangs in the balance

The Fiji Rugby Union is in continuous talks with the Australian Rugby Union on Fijian Drua’s participation at the annual Australian National Rugby Championship.

The NRC 2020 program still hangs in the air as the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on all sporting tournaments around the globe.

FRU chief executive John O’Connor says once measures have been relaxed by both Governments, they will proceed with further discussions.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are in discussion with Australian Rugby Union, most of them are under lockdown. Once measures implemented by the different Government start to be relaxed then we will continue discussions on NRC.”

The NRC is contested by eight teams, seven from Australia and one from Fiji, the Fijian Drua.

The Fijian Drua have had an impressive record in the NRC, winning the title in 2018 and finishing 3rd in both 2017 and 2019.