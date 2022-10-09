Fijian Drua move into their new home

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has moved into their new base of operations at the Waimalika Industrial area in Nadi.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, CEO Brian Thorburn says the Fijian Drua only formed in October 2021 – just one year ago and since then, they have in some ways been homeless.

However, Thorburn says they are glad to now have a new home where the players will also be able to train.

He says today they welcome some of the players to test out the state-of-the-art training facility, where the entire Drua squad will assemble from this Wednesday, conduct their training, strength and conditioning and their daily preparation for the 2023 season.

Thorburn says it also includes a small 30 x 30-metre grass area to the left of these warehouses where they can do scrum, lineout and drills.

Also present at the opening event was Sir Bill Beaumont the Chair of World Rugby.

Beaumont says they are absolutely delighted to be part of this incredible journey, seeing the Drua come up.

He says it was also important for them to be here, as Fijian rugby has given so much for the sport, either in 7s, 15s or women’s rugby.

Beaumont adds this will not only improve the Drua but also rugby across Fiji.

The Drua is leasing the property for five years.