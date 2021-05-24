Home

Rugby

Fijian Drua match emotional for Uru

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 13, 2022 4:46 pm
Serupepeli Uru [Source: Reds/Twitter]

Wearing the Fijian flag on his Queensland Reds jersey, Serupepeli Uru shared how emotional he was while playing against his countrymen last night.

According to Stan Sport, Uru says even though he was wearing the Red jumper he never doubted the Fijian Drua team.

The former Fiji under-20 rep adds it was a good physical game against his brothers.

He also thanked the Queensland supporters for coming out to watch the boys play.

Some Queensland areas had been affected by the flood and Uru says it hits close to home as it reminded him of how floods also affected Fiji.

He says messages of hope from fans and supporters have been a huge boost to him and the players.

