Fijian Drua go down to the Blues

The Blues has beaten the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua 35-18 today in the Super Rugby Pacific at AAMI Park.

The Blues had the first say, with a loose ball from the Drua saw AJ Lam scoop the ball up to run through made a break from near the half metre mark to put them up on the scoreboard.

The Drua hit back with a kick and chase from Kitione Taliga, saw the ball land in the hands of Tuidraki Samusamuvodre passing the ball Mesulame Dolokoto, diving over for the Fijians first.

The Blues began to mount the pressure on the Drua territory, and some quick passes from Hoskin Sotutu to Sam Darry saw him dive over in the corner for the Blues second try.

The Drua were than awarded a penalty after Hoskin Sotutu was fouled for not releasing the ball, Simione Kuruvoli converted the kick, as they trailed 10-14.

Blue began to pick up its momentum, giving way Marcel Renata to dive over for their third and end the first with a 21-10 lead.

Drua were up again with three points through a penalty, putting them back into the game in the secondhalf.

Just as the Drua started to gain their rhythm, Blues centre Richo Ioane spotted an opportunity, made an intercept sprinted over another Blues try.

From the lineout near the Blues try line to the maul, the Drua pushed through the Blues defense with Onisi Ratave scoring the Drua’s second of the match.

This was shortlived with Lam showing some great athleticism, crossing over for his second.

Blue Captain Beauden Barrett commended the Drua’s gallant efforts.

“Similar tasted to what we experienced in the internationals last year, very tough side to play, the Fijian side. We expected it for sure, what they can do, some of their skills are freakish. Like the loose forward putting in rubber kicks behind our backline. We knew it would take eighty minutes to do the job.”

Drua Captain Meli Derenalagi says they need to up ante in terms of preparation.

“We won’t rest there, we will try and come out again next week and try to be more competitive in the Super Rugby competition.”

The Drua hard fought battle were in last minutes of play proved futile with the Blues taking the win this time.