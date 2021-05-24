Home

Fijian Drua Fiji Bitter Commemorative Can released

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 15, 2022 5:10 pm

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua gets another boost to its maiden Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

Paradise Beverages on top of its sponsorship has released a special edition Fijian Drua Fiji Bitter commemorative can.

The commemorative can will run for 14 weeks in line with the Super Rugby season.

General Manager, Mike Spencer says the Fiji Rugby Union’s rugby pathway strategy has given them the confidence to further its sponsorship.

Fijian Drua Chief Executive, Brian Thorburn says they are delighted with the sponsorship.

“The Fijian Drua is just thrilled that we’ve got sponsors activating because producing something using our brand, getting it out amongst Fijians and giving them some value and a way to share the excitement of the season.”

On top of this, the Fijian Drua will run out on Friday with the Fiji Bitter logo on their shorts.

