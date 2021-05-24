Home

Fijian Drua captain named

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
January 21, 2022 11:53 am
Nemani Nagusa will captain the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua side at 2022 Super Rugby Pacific.

Fijian Drua Coach Mick Byrne says Nagusa’s work ethic has not gone unnoticed and he has shown some good leadership qualities during training.

Nagusa says he is honored to be given such an important role, to lead the Drua into this year’s Super Rugby campaign.

The former Flying Fijian forward role as captain begins on February 18th when the Drua take on the Waratahs.

 

