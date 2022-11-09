Fijian Cup may be held in Suva next year

Touch Fiji Federation may host the 2023 Fijian Cup in Suva.

After another successful tournament in Sigatoka on the weekend, TFF President Tevita Mau says they might have the next event at Albert Park.

The tournament may be held around the same time or earlier as it will be the last outing for our sides before the Pacific Games

Article continues after advertisement

Nadi, Pacific Harbor and Sigatoka have hosted the Pacific Cup.

Mau says three Fijian teams made the semifinals of their respective categories on Saturday against top sides from New Zealand and Australia.

He adds they’re content with how our teams played with some of the world’s best.

“We’re very grateful that our talent could be exposed to such platforms where we have top New Zealand and Australia players come and play, we could assess where we stand as we prep towards the Youth World Cup in Australia in April and then the Pacific Games in the Solomons in November”.

TFF is also gearing up for the Community Challenge in December and they’re also bidding to host the 2026 Youth World Cup.