Fijian, All Blacks number 8 in waiting

Former Fiji 7s squad member during Ben Ryan’s time, Pita Gus Sowakula is one of the players in line to replace Kieran Read as the All Blacks number eight.

In an analysis by New Zealand news and sports website stuff.co.nz, they listed Sowakula as one of the five players expected to take over from Read.

Standing at 195cm tall and weighing 110kg, the 25-year-old is expected to succeed at test level as he is improving all the time.

Article continues after advertisement

The former Fiji basketball rep is the outside bet but his skills and athleticism were on show in Suva last season when he outplayed Read in the Chiefs versus Crusaders Super Rugby clash.

The other four players who may be the next All Blacks number eight are Akira Ioane from the Blues, Ardie Savea of the Hurricanes,

Highlanders Shannon Frizell and and Luke Jacobson, Sowakula’s team mate at the Chiefs.

[Source: stuff.co.nz]