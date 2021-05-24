Fiji wary of France

France will be one of the Fiji National Men’s top contenders heading into the pool stages of the Singapore 7s today.

The Ben Gollings coached side will not rule out Ireland and Japan who are also in Pool D.

Gollings says the French have over the years changed their style of play, and will be one of the teams to beat.

Article continues after advertisement

“France is a really improved team from where they were three or four years ago. They got a great balance in their squad, they are starting to play an open and fun game of 7s. So we have to be really careful. They’re looking to play that offload type of game that we are obviously well known for.”

Fiji will play its first game tomorrow against Ireland at 2.22pm, before taking on France at 5.06pm and then Japan at 8.22pm.