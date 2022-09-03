Fiji Warriors win series title

The Swire Shipping Fijian Warriors have won the Fiji Rugby Invitation Series with a 39-22 win over Manuma Samoa.

Captain Tevita Ikanivere got his side first on the scoreboard with an unconverted try from a Samoa lineout throw five meters out from their tryline.

However, the Samoans replied with Fritz Rayasi finishing a set piece move.

Article continues after advertisement

The Warriors managed to score again minutes later when winger Kini Vosailagi sneaked in the corner for a 10-5 lead.

The Samoans were a shadow of the side that was thumped last week as they build up the phases inside Fiji’s half and lock Miracle Faulagi went through after some poor defense by Michael Naitokani.

Warriors prop Joseva Nasaroa hit back with an unconverted try when he powered his way through from a pick and drive three metres out.

While many thought the Fijians were going to run away with it, Manuma Samoa flyhalf Tauvaga Kolena made the Warriors pay when he intercepted the ball close to the hosts tryline.

Kolena read the play well after Fiji took a tap five meters away from their tryline.

Just before halftime,Nasaroa, crashed over for his second try as the Warriors led 22-19.

Samoa got the score all locked up with a penalty after the break.

The Warriors skipper Ikanivere put his team back in front with his second try in the 54th minute.

Replacement flyhalf Sikeli Ragitu added another penalty for Fiji as they led 32-22 with 12 minutes to play.

Northland prop Emmanuel Naciva had the last say with a converted try