Fiji Warriors will not take Samoans for granted

Swire Shipping Fijian Warriors Utility forward, Christopher Minimbi believes the best team will come out on top for the World Pacific Nations Challenge.

Though Samoa has yet to win against Fiji in the WPNC, Minimbi says they will not be taking the Samoans for granted.

“It will be tough, they are a very physical team. They also have their own style of play and it will be a good competition. And the best team will come out on top.”

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji last met Samoa A in the 2019 WPNC where they thrashed Samoa 48-16.