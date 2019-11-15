Fiji Warriors undergo intense training drills

The Fiji Warriors are undergoing intense training drills ahead of the Pacific Cup Challenge.

With the team bearing scorching heat at Bidesi Park in Suva, Coach Kele Leawere says thorough preparation is imperative.

“They’ve been training on their own so now we’re bringing them in to gel as a team, to know each and learn how each other play. So it’s important that they do their own training so that at the same time they come in and start putting things together as a team.”

Leawere wants to expose these young players to the international level competition.

Promising players in the squad include 17 year-old-John Wakeham, former Ratu Kadavulevu School forward Ilaitia Sela and former Fiji 7’s squad member Jiuta Wainiqolo.

The Warriors have another two days in camp before they take a break for the final squad announcement next week.

The first match is against Samoa A on March 6th at the ANZ Stadium Suva.