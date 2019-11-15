Fiji Warriors ready to defend title

A young Swire Shipping Fiji Warriors team go into the World Rugby Pacific Challenge this weekend with the aim of continuing their success in the competition.

Head Coach Kele Leawere says the young side will have to give their best performance in order to defend the title.

“They need to come up and put on their best performance that they can be able to defend the title again this year but for them, it’s doing the small things right and trying to contribute to what game plan is there so they would achieve that goal”.

The first round of the Pacific Challenge will kick-off this Friday with Junior Japan playing Samoa A at 2.30pm while the Fiji Warriors meet Tonga A at 5pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.