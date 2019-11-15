Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Rugby

Fiji Warriors ready to defend title

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 2, 2020 3:28 pm
The Fiji Warriors during one of their training sessions [Source: Fiji Rugby]

A young Swire Shipping Fiji Warriors team go into the World Rugby Pacific Challenge this weekend with the aim of continuing their success in the competition.

Head Coach Kele Leawere says the young side will have to give their best performance in order to defend the title.

“They need to come up and put on their best performance that they can be able to defend the title again this year but for them, it’s doing the small things right and trying to contribute to what game plan is there so they would achieve that goal”.

Article continues after advertisement

The first round of the Pacific Challenge will kick-off this Friday with Junior Japan playing Samoa A at 2.30pm while the Fiji Warriors meet Tonga A at 5pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.