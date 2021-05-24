Home

Rugby

Fiji Warriors draw with All Black's 7s

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
March 19, 2022 11:20 am
The Fiji Warriors and All Black's 7s team drew 5 all today in the FRU Mini 7s tournament underway at Churchill Park in Lautoka. [Source: FRU]

The Fiji Warriors and All Black’s 7s team drew 5 all today in the FRU Mini 7s tournament underway at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

It was a physical match that was also riddled with a number of mistakes from the heavy ground conditions.

Both teams were locked nil-all at the break.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji finally broke the deadlock as Josua Vakurunabili went in for the first try following a no-look pass from captain Josevani Soro.

However, with less than a minute remaining, All Black’s 7s player Caleb Tagitau leveled the scores.

This was also the first stalemate game of the tournament.

The next round will kick off 2pm.

May be an image of 2 people, people playing sports and text that says '*Rewa Fun FlaYoUP FIJI RUGBY INTERNATIONAL MINI SEVENS CHURCHILL PARK, LAUTOKA ALTRAD FIJIWARRIORS 5 NEW ZEALAND 5 " ROUND4 FIJIRUGBY.COM'

 

 

