Fiji Warriors draw with All Black's 7s

The Fiji Warriors and All Black’s 7s team drew 5 all today in the FRU Mini 7s tournament underway at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

It was a physical match that was also riddled with a number of mistakes from the heavy ground conditions.

Both teams were locked nil-all at the break.

Fiji finally broke the deadlock as Josua Vakurunabili went in for the first try following a no-look pass from captain Josevani Soro.

However, with less than a minute remaining, All Black’s 7s player Caleb Tagitau leveled the scores.

This was also the first stalemate game of the tournament.

The next round will kick off 2pm.