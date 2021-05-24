Rugby
Fiji Warriors draw with All Black's 7s
March 19, 2022 11:20 am
The Fiji Warriors and All Black's 7s team drew 5 all today in the FRU Mini 7s tournament underway at Churchill Park in Lautoka. [Source: FRU]
The Fiji Warriors and All Black’s 7s team drew 5 all today in the FRU Mini 7s tournament underway at Churchill Park in Lautoka.
It was a physical match that was also riddled with a number of mistakes from the heavy ground conditions.
Both teams were locked nil-all at the break.
Article continues after advertisement
Fiji finally broke the deadlock as Josua Vakurunabili went in for the first try following a no-look pass from captain Josevani Soro.
However, with less than a minute remaining, All Black’s 7s player Caleb Tagitau leveled the scores.
This was also the first stalemate game of the tournament.
The next round will kick off 2pm.
Advertisement