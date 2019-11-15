Fiji Warriors aim for fifth successive Pacific Challenge title

The Swire Shipping Fiji Warriors will be gunning for their fifth World Rugby Pacific Challenge title in a row this year.

Fiji Warriors have lifted the Pacific Challenge title nine times in the competition’s 12-year history

World Rugby has released the fixtures for the Pacific Challenge which will be held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

The Warriors will play Samoa A in its first match on the 6th of March before meeting Tonga A four days later.

Their last match will be against Junior Japan on the 14th of March.

Organized as a round-robin event with all three rounds played at the ANZ Stadium, the team that records the maximum number of competition points will be crowned Pacific Challenge Champions.

Four of the players instrumental to the Fiji Warriors’ title-winning success last year were selected for the squad for Rugby World Cup 2019 after impressing in Suva.

Scrum-half Frank Lomani, loose-forward Mosese Voka and prop Eroni Mawi started every match and scored a brace of tries apiece, while hooker Mesulame Dolokoto wore the starting jersey in two games.