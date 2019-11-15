Home

Rugby

Fiji vs Australia July test match postponed

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 16, 2020 8:00 am

The July international test match between the Flying Fijians and the Wallabies have officially been postponed.

Fiji was scheduled to play Australia on July 18 at North Queensland Stadium, however, this will not be happening.

This comes after World Rugby announced on Friday the postponement of all July internationals as the world continues its battle against the Coronavirus.

