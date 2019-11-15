Fiji U20 in same pool with former champions

The national side has been drawn in Pool D of the World Rugby Under 20 Championship.

World Rugby released the pool draws and fixtures last night with Fiji playing 2012 winners South Africa, three-time champions England and hosts Italy in the group stages.

Yesterday the national under 20 coaching staff released a 49 member squad to prepare for the World championship.

Fiji will play England in their first pool match on the 28th of June.

Meanwhile, two-time defending champions France are joined in Pool A with Argentina, Ireland and Japan.

Australia will face six-time champions New Zealand, Wales and Georgia in Pool B.

The three pool winners and the best runner-up across the pools will progress to the semi-finals and keep alive their hopes of lifting the distinctive trophy.

A total of 690 players have graduated from the U20 Championship to the test arena since it began in 2008, including 16 members of South Africa’s Rugby World Cup 2019 winning squad, among them captain Siya Kolisi, Handré Pollard and World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit.

The Fiji U20 extended squad



[Source: Fiji Rugby]