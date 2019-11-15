Fiji U20 gears up for World Rugby U20 Championship

The national under-20 side are putting in the hard yards as they gear up for the World Rugby U20 Championship in June.

Undergoing their final touch of preparations before the 40 member squad is selected, Head Coach Kele Leawere says the selection will be hard considering the high number of good potential players in the squad.

Players vying to make the final squad will have to be on their best form as selection will be made from both the U20 squad and the Fiji Warriors side.

“If the boys in the under 20 can push the Warriors out or the Warriors have to push the under 20 so it’s more like a competition which is good for the team but a headache for the coach as well.”

The Fiji U20 is drawn in Pool D with England, hosts Italy and South Africa.

The side will face England in their first pool match on the 28th of June at Payanini Centre in Verona, Italy.

The championship kicks off from the 28th of June to the 18th of July.