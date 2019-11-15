Fiji to trial one of World Rugby's six law amendments

Fiji is one of the countries that will trial one of World Rugby’s six law amendments in the local competitions.

The Kaji, Deans, Skipper, Vanua and women’s competitions in Fiji will trial the Waist High Tackle.

World Rugby says reducing the tackle height to the waist will force players to tackle lower and may reduce the risk of head injuries to both the tackler and tackled player, it may also encourage more offloads and expansive play.

Article continues after advertisement

Other areas that will be trialled around the world include the 50:22 kick which is similar to rugby league’s 40:20.

This means if the team in possession kicks the ball from inside their own half indirectly into touch inside their opponents’ 22 or from inside their own 22 into their opponents’ half, they will throw in to the resultant lineout.

Another law amendment is the awarding of a goal-line drop-out to the defending team when an attacking player, who brings the ball into in-goal, is held up also quite similar to rugby league.

Other areas that will be trialled this year include the high tackle technique, ability to review a yellow card and the introduction of an infringement (penalty and free-kick) limit for teams.

The trials follow a highly-encouraging Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan with initial data suggesting a reduction in incidence and severity of injury rates and a significant 30 percent plus the reduction in concussion rates versus other elite competitions.

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont says they are unwavering in their commitment to ensuring rugby is as simple and safe to play as possible for all.

[Source: World Rugby]