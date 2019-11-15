Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
Vanua Levu under severe threat|TC Yasa continues to head our way|Developers defy crane removal directive|Malolo starts to experience heavy rain|We do not want a repeat of TC Winston: Navutovuto|Save the Children ready to assist|Traders warned of Price Gouging|Weather to worsen tonight says Atalifo|Police activates Cyclone Response Operations as TC Yasa moves closer|Fijians told to expect electricity supply disruptions|Funds available for TC Yasa emergency costs: Sayed-Khaiyum|Fijians in flood prone areas not taking any risks|People of Vuna in Taveuni prepare for TC Yasa|Businesses in Labasa have begun preparations for TC Yasa|Limited bus services from tonight says FBOA|All sea services to cease from midnight|Over 600,000 people to be affected by TC Yasa|TC Yasa to pass through Bligh Waters|NFA stands ready to assist Fijians|TC Yasa could be as strong as TC Winston|Cabinet discusses possible curfew times|Bus and Taxi commuters urged to plan their trips|Roads closed in the North|Shipping services halted|Matacawalevu villagers prepare for the worst|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Fiji to play Wales and Australia in 2023 RWC

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 15, 2020 8:48 am

The Flying Fijians are in group C and will again play Australia and Wales in the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France after the pools were drawn this morning.

Another two teams will make up the pool from Europe One and a qualifier winner.

Only 12 teams have qualified for the tournament so far, with eight qualifiers to be finalised by November 2022.

Article continues after advertisement

The sides are divided into four pools of five, with the top two from each pool going through to the quarter-finals. New Zealand, France and Italy are in pool A with the winner from America 1 and Africa 1.

South Africa heads pool B with South Africa, Scotland, Ireland, Asia/Pacific qualifier and Europe 2 team.

England, Japan, Argentina will feature in pool D along with the Oceania winner and Americas 2 qualifier.

The 2023 RWC will be held in France.

 

 

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.