Fiji to play Wales and Australia in 2023 RWC

The Flying Fijians are in group C and will again play Australia and Wales in the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France after the pools were drawn this morning.

Another two teams will make up the pool from Europe One and a qualifier winner.

Only 12 teams have qualified for the tournament so far, with eight qualifiers to be finalised by November 2022.

Article continues after advertisement

The sides are divided into four pools of five, with the top two from each pool going through to the quarter-finals. New Zealand, France and Italy are in pool A with the winner from America 1 and Africa 1.

South Africa heads pool B with South Africa, Scotland, Ireland, Asia/Pacific qualifier and Europe 2 team.

England, Japan, Argentina will feature in pool D along with the Oceania winner and Americas 2 qualifier.

The 2023 RWC will be held in France.