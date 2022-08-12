Fiji to feature at Duavata 7s, Japan pulls out

Fiji 7s Men's team. [File Photo]

A Fiji 7s side will feature at the Duavata 7s at the Ra sports ground in Rakiraki which starts today.

However, Japan’s national team which is scheduled to play in the tournament has pulled out.

This has been confirmed this morning by tournament official Vetaia Koro.

Koro says the Fiji 7s side is still in for their event which ends tomorrow.

The national 7s team is in a tough pool with the likes of Maravu Taveuni, DXC Westfield Babas, Beijing Brothers and Bila Young Boys Vuda.

Wardens, Wadigi Salvo and Fire are the other top sides at the Duavata 7s.

Women’s 7s, under 18-21 rugby and Fellow Fijians 7s as well as netball are part of the event.

The main men’s 7s winner walks away with $3000.