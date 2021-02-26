Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Rugby

Fiji to face Wales in first 2023 RWC pool match

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
February 27, 2021 6:00 am

The Flying Fijians will start their 2023 Rugby World Cup campaign against Wales on the 11th of September at Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France.

Fiji will play Australia a week later, however, the national side’s other two pool opponents are yet to be confirmed but the fixtures have been finalized.

Our third pool match is against a Europe qualifier on the October 1st.

Article continues after advertisement

The Flying Fijians will wrap up the competition pool stages on October 8th against a final qualifier before the quarterfinal starts on October 14th.

France and the All Blacks will kick start the World Cup on September 9th.

The extended pool phase and double-header weekends will provide perfect stage for thrilling matches.

Meanwhile, France 2023 is set to celebrate 200 years of rugby.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.