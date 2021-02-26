Fiji to face Wales in first 2023 RWC pool match

The Flying Fijians will start their 2023 Rugby World Cup campaign against Wales on the 11th of September at Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France.

Fiji will play Australia a week later, however, the national side’s other two pool opponents are yet to be confirmed but the fixtures have been finalized.

Our third pool match is against a Europe qualifier on the October 1st.

Article continues after advertisement

The Flying Fijians will wrap up the competition pool stages on October 8th against a final qualifier before the quarterfinal starts on October 14th.

France and the All Blacks will kick start the World Cup on September 9th.

The extended pool phase and double-header weekends will provide perfect stage for thrilling matches.

Meanwhile, France 2023 is set to celebrate 200 years of rugby.