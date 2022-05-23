Fiji to face Ireland in Toulouse final

[Source: World Rugby]

The Fiji 7s team is through to the Toulouse 7s final after defeating Samoa 28-7 in the semi-final.

They will face Ireland in the final at 4.26am.

Tevita Daugunu put the national men’s side on the field after three minutes of play has passed.

Samoa had the perfect opportunity to score with Vaa Apelu Maliko racing away but Josua Vakurunabili chased the Samoan down and pushed him out of touch at the try zone.

From deep within their territory, Fiji tossed the ball around and Filipo Bukayaro with some nice footwork sliced through the defence and sprinted to the tryline.

Fiji led 14-0 at the shed.

Samoa had been knocking on the door for a try for quite a while and through some nice passes and patient play saw Owen Fetu ran in for their first try.

Ben Gollings fielded Semi Kunatani, Vuiviawa Naduvalo and Manueli Maisamoa with three minutes left to play.

Kunatani made his presence felt with some hard hits and turned the ball over timely for Naduvalo to run away with a try.

“The flying Fijians” ✈️ Viwa Naduvalo flies through the Samoan defence and takes @fijirugby to the final!#HSBC7s | #France7s pic.twitter.com/f8zAhHXGG7 — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) May 22, 2022

Naduvalo got his second minutes later to secure Fiji’s place in the final.

