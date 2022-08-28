Fiji through to LA 7s quarter-final

[Photo Credit: World Rugby]

The Fiji Airways Fiji 7s side will take on the USA in the quarter-final of the Los Angeles 7s tomorrow.

The national side defeated Ireland 21-7 in its final pool match.

Waisea Nacuqu scored the opening try two minutes into the game to give Fiji a 7-0 lead.

Kamanieli Rasuku extended Fiji’s lead with another try just moments later.

Fiji led 14-0 at halftime.

Ireland’s Harry McNulty responded with a try in the second half, but Fiji powered through with another try to Teba Iowane to seal the win.

Flying Fijians! 🇫🇯 Iowane Teba takes the offload and flies through the Irish to take it home!#HSBC7s | #LA7s | @fijirugby pic.twitter.com/Sxx0aFUrNm — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) August 28, 2022

The quarterfinals kick off at 5.35 tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile, Fiji topped its pool after winning all three of its matches.