Fiji thrashes Zambia

Sireli Maqala. [File Photo]

Olympic Games rugby 7s gold medalist Fiji thumped Zambia 52-0 in its opening match at the Commonwealth Games.

Veteran Sevuloni Mocenacagi and France-based Sireli Maqala grabbed a double each in the eight tries scored.

Captain Waisea Nacuqu, Elia Canakaivata, Aminiasi Tuimaba, and Semi Kunatani added the other tries for Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

The national side was leading 26-nil at halftime.

They’ll take on Canada at 8.32am today in its second match.

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports channel.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana defeated Scotland 31-12 in their first game and South Africa is next for them at 4:30am.