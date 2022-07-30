Fiji survives Canada scare

[Source: Fiji Rugby Union/ Twitter]

Fiji held off Canada with six men to register a 19-12 win in its second pool match the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Vuiviwa Naduvalo was yellow carded in the second half after a high tackle on Canada attacker which awarded the red side a penalty try.

Sevuloni Moceanacagi scored a double in the first half after excellent offloading skills.

A good combination of Aminiasi Tuimaba, Josua Vakurunabili and Mocenacagi saw Fiji lead 19-5 at halftime scoring three tries to one.

Fiji will play its next match at 12.02 tomorrow morning against Wales.