Commission helps to revive Touch Rugby

The Fiji National Sports Commission is working closely with Touch Federation Fiji to help reintroduce the sport into our communities.

The Commission has seen that only a few sports are being played in local communities and they want to ensure Fijians can choose from a range of sporting activities.

Commission Development Officer Saula Koroi says they are working to change the mindsets of people towards certain sports.

“One of our plans is to introduce the sport, in the communities when we do our research, there is only a few sports that they play either they are planning volleyball, touch or they are playing rugby. When they play touch it is the normal touch so this is a way forward, and we are working with the Fiji Touch Association.”

The Commission is also working with the Fiji Outrigger Canoe Racing Association to help revive Va’a in Fiji.