Fiji set for HK 7s

The Fiji Airways men’s 7s team will start its Hong Kong 7s title defence against Japan tomorrow at So Kon Po Stadium.

Coach Ben Gollings says Fiji has a special connection with the tournament given their many successes and this comes with its fair share of pressure.

He says they understand that there is an expectation for them to maintain a winning record, especially with Fiji holding the title five consecutive times.

Captain Waisea Nacuqu says playing in Hong Kong is like playing at home and the team needs the support of fans to cheer them on this weekend.

Nacuqu was among the 16 captains that gathered yesterday signifying the famous return of the tournament to Hong Kong Stadium for the first time since 2019.

Fiji’s match tomorrow against Japan kicks off at 8.52 pm.