Fiji Schoolboys squad for NZ tour named

[Source: Flickr]
Players from nine schools have made the final 27-member Fiji Schoolboys Under-18 rugby side for the New Zealand tour early next month.
Students from Natabua High School, Suva Grammar School, Ratu Kadavulevu School, Marist Brothers High School, Nasinu Secondary School, Cuvu College, Ratu Navula College and William Cross College have made the cut.
Head Coach Masi Saqanavere says the selection of players has been ongoing from the Skipper under 19 and the Deans Competition at the different zones which is a luxury they missed out on for the last two years due to Covid-19.
The players selected in the extended squad were given an opportunity to declare their availability to represent the Fiji Schoolboys team and the final 27 were selected from those that declared their availability.
The Fijian Under-18 team flies to New Zealand on the 3rd of October.
Meanwhile, the Vodafone Super Deans quarterfinals will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium, Buckhurst and Bidesi Parks tomorrow starting at 8:40am.
All the Under-18 quarter-finals will air LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports HD channel.
Fiji Schoolboys:
Loosehead Prop
Sailasa Musudroka
Eroni Sarasau
Samisoni Naivalu
Hooker
Iowane Vakadrigi
Josua Uluibau
Sylvester Maafu
Tighthead Prop
Izzy Hesaia
Joseva O’Connor
Locks
Pasikali Naevo
Malakai Masi
Flanker
Saimoni Turagalailai
Sakenasa Senivono
Ebinizer Navula
Saimoni Qaranivalu
Number 8
Peter Rinakama
Halfback
Philip Baselala
Natava Saukuru
First Five
Sikeli Rabitu
Tevita Sovau
Wing
Simeli Tuiteci
Sairusi Masi
Center
Akuila Qoro
Tuimasi Tuitatava
Sivaniolo Lumelume
Fullback
Sikeli Basiyalo
Utility Backs
Happy Orsbourne
Manoa Tuburuarua
Match Details:
4th October Fijian Under-18 v Hurricanes
11th October Fijian Under-18 v NZ Barbarians
15th October Fijiana Under-18 v New Zealand Under-18