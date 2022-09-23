Fiji Schoolboys squad for NZ tour named

[Source: Flickr]

Players from nine schools have made the final 27-member Fiji Schoolboys Under-18 rugby side for the New Zealand tour early next month.

Students from Natabua High School, Suva Grammar School, Ratu Kadavulevu School, Marist Brothers High School, Nasinu Secondary School, Cuvu College, Ratu Navula College and William Cross College have made the cut.

Head Coach Masi Saqanavere says the selection of players has been ongoing from the Skipper under 19 and the Deans Competition at the different zones which is a luxury they missed out on for the last two years due to Covid-19.

The players selected in the extended squad were given an opportunity to declare their availability to represent the Fiji Schoolboys team and the final 27 were selected from those that declared their availability.

The Fijian Under-18 team flies to New Zealand on the 3rd of October.

Meanwhile, the Vodafone Super Deans quarterfinals will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium, Buckhurst and Bidesi Parks tomorrow starting at 8:40am.

All the Under-18 quarter-finals will air LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports HD channel.

Fiji Schoolboys:

Loosehead Prop

Sailasa Musudroka

Eroni Sarasau

Samisoni Naivalu

Hooker

Iowane Vakadrigi

Josua Uluibau

Sylvester Maafu

Tighthead Prop

Izzy Hesaia

Joseva O’Connor

Locks

Pasikali Naevo

Malakai Masi

Flanker

Saimoni Turagalailai

Sakenasa Senivono

Ebinizer Navula

Saimoni Qaranivalu

Number 8

Peter Rinakama

Halfback

Philip Baselala

Natava Saukuru

First Five

Sikeli Rabitu

Tevita Sovau

Wing

Simeli Tuiteci

Sairusi Masi

Center

Akuila Qoro

Tuimasi Tuitatava

Sivaniolo Lumelume

Fullback

Sikeli Basiyalo

Utility Backs

Happy Orsbourne

Manoa Tuburuarua

Match Details:

4th October Fijian Under-18 v Hurricanes

11th October Fijian Under-18 v NZ Barbarians

15th October Fijiana Under-18 v New Zealand Under-18