Rugby

Fiji Rugby welcomes change in World Rugby eligibility rule

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
December 1, 2021 1:22 pm
[Source: Supplied]

Fiji Rugby has pledged to continue to invest in its local players and development pathway players.

Following the announcement by World Rugby to approve the eligibility change rule to allow players to switch nationality.

Chief Executive, John O’Connor, says this is good news as there will be some overseas-based players however, the discussion will have to come from the players themselves and their coaches.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds for now they’ll continue to develop their local players.

“We feel that it’s important to continue to develop our players through our pathways and give them the opportunities to play for the Flying Fijians.”

Meanwhile, the second Dubai 7s leg will kick off on Friday with the Fiji Airways men’s team facing France at 5:44pm then Spain at 9:14pm before its final pool match against Argentina at 1:24am on Saturday.

Our Fijiana will take on Ireland at 5:22pm followed by USA at 8:02pm on Friday.

On Saturday they’ll meet Great Britain at 12:14am and France at 8:29pm.

