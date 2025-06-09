Fiji Rugby strengthens safeguarding measures for players and staff

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Fiji Rugby Union is taking steps to strengthen safety and inclusion within the sport, with new safeguarding and workplace policies aimed at protecting players and staff across the organisation.

The initiative forms part of Fiji Rugby’s broader commitment to promoting respect, equality and welfare throughout the game.

During a recent board meeting, members were inducted into the Workplace Harassment, Gender-Based Violence, and Safeguarding Policies, which were officially adopted last year.

The policies were also rolled out to staff and management at Rugby House during an induction session last week, while several key personnel have undergone additional training to serve as focal points responsible for helping implement and monitor the guidelines.

Fiji Rugby says the long-term goal is to ensure the policies are fully understood and applied across the organisation while also extending their impact into the wider rugby community.

Support and guidance for the initiative has been provided by safeguarding and participation experts including Tevita Seruilumi, consultant Tessa Walsh, and Tirahni Uluinakauvadra.

The union says strengthening these systems is an important step toward ensuring rugby environments remain safe, respectful and inclusive for all players and staff involved in the sport.

Fiji Rugby adds that the initiative reflects a wider effort within global rugby to prioritise safeguarding and create an environment where everyone in the game can thrive both on and off the field.

