Fiji Rugby Awards to be held tonight

The 2020 Fiji Rugby Annual Awards will be a night to celebrate especially the achievements and progress of women’s rugby.

This were the sentiments of FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor.

Speaking to FBC Sports, O’Connor says the night will be a time to reflect on the major achievements.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our women, I think their performance for last year they stood out and I think tonight will be a year to celebrate women’s rugby, how far they’ve become to qualify for the Olympics and qualify for the World Cup.”

The Fiji Rugby Union Awards will be held tonight at Grand Pacific Hotel.

Meanwhile, the Fiji 7s side will play their first match at the Los Angeles against South Korea at 6.51am tomorrow morning in their first pool match.

They will take on France at 9.47am and Argentina at 1.05pm also tomorrow.

You can catch the live action of the Los Angeles 7s on FBC TV.