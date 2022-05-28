Fiji records first London 7s win

[File Photo]

The Fiji men’s 7s side started its London 7s campaign with a 38-17 win over Wales today.

Fiji had the first say with a try to Elia Canakaivata.

Wales equalized with a corner try to Tom Brown, and after a successful conversion, the score was tied at 7-all.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji took an early lead thanks to a break by Josua Vakurunabuli, followed by a superb offload to Waisea Nacuqu, who sprinted over to score their second.

A swift national side move saw Kamenieli Rasuka cross the tryline, giving them a 19-7 lead, but Brown answered back with his second try for Wales right before the whistle.

Fiji increased the tempo in the second half, putting pressure on Wales’ territory.

After a Rasaku break, the ball found its way into the hands of Semi Kunatani, who scored Fiji’s fifth goal.

Napolioni Bolaca and Filipo Bukayaro scored a try each while Wales’ Morgan William’s also added another five points to his side.