Fiji pushing for inclusion in Six Nations according to report

Talks have started regarding the Flying Fijians joining the Six Nations Championship according to an English newspaper report.

The Daily Express reported that Fiji is pushing for inclusion in an expanded Six Nations Championship but if it falls through, then Fiji may make its debut in 2022 or 2023.

According to the report, Fiji, have approached Six Nations committee members with a plan to play their home matches in France if admitted.

Fiji was one of the big losers when World Rugby’s Nations League project fell apart last year.

But talks have continued with French delegates on the committee to try to find a way to give one of the most entertaining sides in the world more exposure.

Claude Atcher who is the French representative to the Six Nations committee says any plan to expand the international game will be met with fierce opposition at club level but he believes it could be made to work.

Atcher says there will be no negative impact on national competitions.

He adds the Six Nations have a window of seven weeks but currently the nations use only five and as a result, they will not have to widen the international window or change the club calendar.

But if it has to be done, it will not be at the earliest before three or four years according to Atcher.

[Source: express.co.uk]