Fiji may play Portugal before Autumn Nations Cup

The Flying Fijians is expected to play a warm-up match before beginning its Autumn Nations Cup campaign next month.

Fiji may play Portugal a week before meeting France in the eight nation’s tournament.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says preparations are on track, however, the main issue at the moment is trying to find flights for the local players.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds FRU is discussing the release of players from their local unions.

O’Connor says the Flying Fijians including the local players are expected to assemble in France next Sunday.

“On the 15th of November that’s against France, the first match in the tournament we are planning to have a warm-up match against Portugal on the 6th or 7th and our plan is to start our camp in France on the 25th of October.”

Local players like Serupepeli Vularika, Tevita Ikanivere, Chris Minimbi, Rusiate Nasove, Nadroga prop Jone Kuriduadua, Simione Kuruvoli, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre and Samuela Tawake are expected to leave the country soon to join the Flying Fijians.

Some of the players will first feature for the Barbarians which is coached by Vern Cotter against England on the 24th of this month before they team up with the Flying Fijians.

However, some of them will return home after the Barbarians and England match.

The Flying Fijians will start their Autumn Nations Cup campaign against France on 15th November, before playing Italy on the 21st and the last match against Scotland at Murrayfield on the 28th of November.

Meanwhile, the Skipper Cup resumes this week with round 12 where Yasawa will host Tailevu at Prince Charles Park in Nadi, Lautoka meets Namosi at Churchill Park, Nadroga host Nadi at Lawaqa Park and Naitasiri faces Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The Vanua Championship semifinal is also confirmed for this week as Northland hosts Ba at Ratu Cakobau Park and Nanukuloa takes on Rewa at Garvey Park in Tavua.