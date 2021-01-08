Fiji is in good hands says Katonibau

Olympian and former Fijian sevens rep Isake Katonibau believes Gareth Baber has a good set of players to select from for the upcoming Olympics Games.

Known for his aggressive defense, the 37-year-old says there are some good leaders in the national squad.

Katonibau says is leadership is one of the qualities Baber will look for in players.

“One thing that I have learnt working under Baber is that he selects players that have strong leadership attributes. He established leadership group for the team. Once you have established a strong leadership group within the team it establishes the winning culture framework. For me personally, the players that he has selected, most of them have leadership attributes.”

Katonibau also commended Fiji Rugby Union’s initiative to host a Super Sevens Series.