Fiji in pool C for Hong Kong 7s

Fiji Airways men’s 7s team. [File Photo]

The Fiji Airways men’s 7s team has been drawn in Pool C for next month’s Hong Kong 7s.

The pools for the tournament have been confirmed today.

Defending champions Fiji who is the five-time consecutive winner heads Pool C.

Fiji will face the United States of America, Spain and Japan in pool play.

2021-2022 World Series winners Australia heads Pool A with New Zealand, Samoa and Hong Kong.

In Pool B are South Africa, France, Great Britain and Uruguay.

Argentina will battle Ireland, Kenya and Canada in Pool D.

The Hong Kong 7s tournament is scheduled for the 4th to the 6th of next month.

Fiji’s first game is against Japan on the 4th at 8.52pm.