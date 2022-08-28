Fiji in contention for series title

[Photo Credit: World Rugby]

Fiji has a chance to clinch HSBC World 7s Series title after series leaders South Africa bowed out earlier today.

Fiji, together with Australia and Argentina will be on the hunt for a chance to be crowned series champion.

Heading into the last of nine tournaments stretching back to last November, South Africa had 124 points, Australia 122, Argentina 118 and Fiji 104.

Fiji remains unbeaten after winning all its pool matches today.

The side defeated Wales 28-12 and went on to take down France 29-19.

In its third pool match, the side beat Ireland 21-7.

Fiji will face USA tomorrow at 5.35 am.