Fiji has some best coaches: Crusaders Coach

Crusaders Head Coach and former All Blacks loose forward Scott Robertson believes the Flying Fijians have some of the best coaches at their disposal.

Robertson commended Vern Cotter and Jason Ryan who is also his assistant with the Crusaders and the work they’re doing with Fiji.

He also had nothing but praises for the level of competition at the Pacific Nations Cup.

The six-time Super Rugby-winning coach got to witness the best in the Pacific in action today at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Robertson who is here on a holiday was impressed with the energy and passion shown by teams in the competition.

He says these Pacific Island players bring something different to the sport.

“I just think the energy, last week’s results the competition that you got here, it’s improving, it has made a massive difference to the dept. of Fiji Rugby. I think it is about opportunity, keeping the rhythm and momentum that they got from Drua.”

Roberson is spending some quality time with his family in the country before heading back to New Zealand.