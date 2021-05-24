Fiji go down fighting against the All Blacks

The Flying Fijians put up an inspirational performance in Dunedin despite going down 23-57 to the All Blacks in the first Test.

Captain Levani Botia, Mesulame Kunavula, Sam Maravesi, Albert Tuisue, Leone Nakarawa, Peni Ravai and the team played like it was the last game of their lives.

Botia earlier said they’ll try and put smiles on faces of fans here at home tonight and they did just that.

There were a few missed chances but the side gave their all.

What a first-half performance by Flying Fijians 🇳🇿 21V 11🇫🇯. Are you ready for the next 40mins!!! #TosoViti pic.twitter.com/gpSL02ux0K — Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) July 10, 2021

Fijian born Sevu Reece had a chance early into the match to put the All Blacks on the scoreboard with a kick and chase but it went far past the goal-line.

The Flying Fijians were patient and were awarded a penalty kick which was converted by Ben Volavola to give Fiji the lead.

This was short lived as Jodie Barrett put the All Blacks on the scoreboard with a converted try.

Flying Fijian flanker Johnny Dyer put his body on the line at the breakdown winning crucial turnovers which resulted in another three pointer through the boot of Volavola for a 7-6 lead to the Kiwis.

Vinaka levu for an epic Test match @fijirugby. We know what this means to your vuvale back home. See you in Hamilton next week. pic.twitter.com/VqTcevEiRt — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 10, 2021

New Zealand replied with two tries from David Havili as Fiji trailed 21-6.

Fiji made its break just minutes before halftime, with a try to Albert Tuisue for a 21-11 scoreline at the break.

Fiji came charging back after the breather with skipper Levani Botia leading from the front.

The national side was not intimidated by their experienced opposition and gave their all in the match

A break from Peni Ravai saw Fiji on it’s way to score but New Zealand managed to turn the ball over.

George Bridge managed to pull another try for the hosts.

Not many teams score set piece tries against the All Blacks but Fiji’s Mesulame Kunavula crossed the line from a well worked line out try which saw hooker Sam Matavesi delivering the final pass.

Fullback Kini Murimurivalu copped a yellow card just minutes after that try.

Replacement hooker Dane Coles scored four tries while Will Jordan added another in the last quarter of the match.

The Flying Fijians were awarded a penalty try and they had another crack at the All Blacks line in the dying seconds but New Zealand defense stood tall.

Fiji will play the All Blacks in the second Test next Saturday in Hamilton.