Fiji, France,Wales and Kenya for Toulouse

The Fiji Airways Fijian 7s side will play hosts France, Wales, and Kenya in the group stages at the Toulouse 7s next month.

Fiji is in pool B after finishing second at the Vancouver 7s.

Argentina leads pool A with England, Canada and Japan while New Zealand, Australia, Scotland and USA make up pool C.

In group D are Samoa, South Africa, Ireland and Spain.

The Toulouse 7s will be held from the 20th-24th of next month in France.