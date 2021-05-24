Rugby
Fiji, France,Wales and Kenya for Toulouse
April 18, 2022 1:59 pm
Vuiviawa Naduvalo. [Source: World Rugby]
The Fiji Airways Fijian 7s side will play hosts France, Wales, and Kenya in the group stages at the Toulouse 7s next month.
Fiji is in pool B after finishing second at the Vancouver 7s.
Argentina leads pool A with England, Canada and Japan while New Zealand, Australia, Scotland and USA make up pool C.
Article continues after advertisement
In group D are Samoa, South Africa, Ireland and Spain.
The Toulouse 7s will be held from the 20th-24th of next month in France.
Advertisement