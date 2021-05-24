Home

Rugby

Fiji edges Blitzboks for semi-final spot

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 10, 2022 5:31 pm
[Source: HSBC]

Fiji has qualified for the cup semi-final after a nail-biting 19-12 win over South Africa in the Singapore 7s.

Fiji scored two tries in the first half to take a commanding lead.

The first try was awarded to Vuiviawa Naduvalo after a slow start from both teams, and a conversion from Waisea Nacuqu.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji brought in its A-game after a series of passes. Nacuqu ran past five defenders to set up a try for Joseva Talacolo just less than a minute after the first try.

South Africa hit back as Zain Davids landed a converted try just a few minutes to the breather. Fiji led 12-7 at halftime.

Fiji showed how desperate it was for this win as Nacuqu ran riot to score another try just a minute into the whistle.

The Ba native converted his own try to space out the scores.

South Africa however, was not done with business as captain Siviwe Soyizwapi scored an unconverted try to narrow the gap.

South Africa missed a lot of chances to score more tries as it could not withstand Fiji’s strong defensive tackles.

Fiji will face Australia in the cup semifinal at 8.13pm.

