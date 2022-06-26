NZ wins Oceania 7s despite losing to Fiji

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

A try to each Elia Canakaivata and Vuiviawa Naduvalu was enough for Fiji to register a 12-5 win against New Zealand in the Oceania 7s.

The All Blacks started well with a try to Che Clark in the first minute of play.

They led 5-0 at the break.

Article continues after advertisement

Daugunu immediately got Fiji back in the game with a try in the 8th minute which was converted well by French-bound Kaminieli Rasaku.

After a series of passes, Fiji got its second through Pau winger Tuimaba.

Rasaku added the extra two points with a successful conversion.

Despite the loss, the All Blacks have taken the Oceania 7s title for recording the most wins in the tournament.